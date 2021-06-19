1

I understand social security may reduce SSI benefits if the recipient receives cash gifts, free rent, etc. What about normal social security benefits or retirement benefits? Are those impacted? I looked all over online and could only find information about SSI.

https://www.ssa.gov/ssi/text-living-ussi.htm

Background: I was interested in gifting my mother $15,000 or letting her live in a home I’m purchasing rent free (not both). It’s my understanding, that should not have tax implications in most situations. Even still, I’m concerned it could impact her social security.

