I live in Washington state, but was purchasing a home in California; for my mother to live in (rent-free).

I was tentatively planning to gift my brother and his wife $30,000 in equity of the home (approximately 4%). They will also be paying $30,000 (so would have a total of 8% equity). I don’t think this point matters, but that $30,000 was also a gift from a prior year.

Is there anything I need to do, to ensure that the above is treated as a gift? Should I gift them the cash first, so they’re the ones depositing it into escrow? Can I just deposit it into escrow on their behalf?

  • Regardless of whether you give the money to them or put the money in escrow yourself, you'll need some paperwork indicating that they do, in fact, own part of the home. The title is only going to list yourself as the owner, and unless I am mistaken, just adding your brother and sister-in-law to the title wouldn't say anything about what share you each own, only that all three of you would need to agree to any future sale.
    – chepner
    2 mins ago

