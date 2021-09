I am new to stocks world. I was talking to someone few days ago, who is expert in stocks, and he was saying that in the morning when the stock market open, he starts his job by buying and selling X (or trading, i don't remember).

He said that you could gain or lose from $500 to 1M in moments.

My question is, what is this X? what he is doing? sorry as my question is not clear but this is the only way to know.