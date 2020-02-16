Why does the adjusted cost basis increase past the stocks original purchase price upon selling in my tax document? There seems to be some discrepancy between my transactions history and my tax document.

On a particular stock:

My tax document suggests a loss of $4,672.

My transaction history suggests a loss of $1,315.

Which one is my actual raw amount of cash I lost, i.e. ignore taxes.

Mock Tax Document:

Tax Document ($-4,672)

Why does the total cost basis when selling seemingly magically increase past the original total cost basis when buying? The 'amount' column suggests I lost $1,315, while the 'realized gain/loss' column suggests I lost $4,672.

Mock Transaction History:

Transaction History ($-1,315)

I remember loosing around $1,315 that day. The total funds in my brokerage account suggest I lost $1,315 that day. The brokerage account guy I spoke with on the phone said I lost $4,672. I told him several times that I wanted to know the raw amount of cash, and not all this tax disallowed loss mumbo jumbo. He still claimed I lost $4,672. I disagree. Who is right?

Note, all trades were within the same say in the examples provided. I don't day trade anymore, and more than recouped my losses with AAPL that year.

