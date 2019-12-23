I'm pretty into stock trading, as are several of my friends, and we love to joke around about trading and debate strategies. It's a hobby for us just like watching sports or a TV show, and we all have long-term portfolios doing pretty well.

We've talked about doing a contest where we all pick stocks and see who can do better in a given month. What rules would you recommend making to keep it fun?

Here's what I'm thinking:

We each open accounts with some other broker than our main portfolio, with a set amount like $500.

No one knows each other's stocks but we report each week what our balance is.

We either can trade as much as we want or just rebalance once a week, but no more money can be put in after it starts.

After 30 days, whoever did the best gets everyone else's gains, minus 22% to cover short-term cap gains tax. So everyone gets their original buy-in back, but the winner gets $100-150.

We've done fantasy basketball and football pools with $20-50 buy-ins so the idea of "owing a friend money" won't be an issue. I'm also not interested in hearing how picking short-term gains isn't indicative of "being a good trader". I know that, this is just for fun. Has anyone done this and has any other rules you'd recommend to keep it fun?