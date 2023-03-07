Thanks for the low interest rate for years, it forcing me to do trading. I have been doing option trading for 1.5 years. I usually do selling covered put and covered call. The first year got profit then the last few months get wiped out, ended lost for 2022 Tax season. This year I have been trying different strategy which is safer but less profit. Lastweek, I tried a credit spread. I sell to open call AMD @ $81 2 contracts. I buy to open call AMD @ $82 2 contracts. And on Friday AMD was $81.52. I did not close the options because I want to know what happen if I don't close them. On Saturday I got msg The $82 call was expired and the $81 was assigned. I thought my broker will close the $81 and debit 200x$0.52 from my account. Then something bizzare (for me) happened. I have -200 AMD in my account! Never have that before. So basically I am become a short seller :) I tried to "Buy to cover" on Monday and it was not success. Then I set up a Buy order during after hour 100 AMD share for $80.80 Then today I set up "Buy to cover" 100 shares for $80.90 Then the price went down to $80.78 Now I ended up with: 100 AMD Stocks and -100 AMD Stocks. And it says "Short vs Box" I goggle it And understand it. My question is: When we become a short seller, In my case I have -200 AMD shares for Sat,Sun,Mon (3 days) do I have to pay interest on it? How can I cover the short 100 with 100 I just bought? What should I do? No button to click. Will my broker cover it automatically?

Thanks!