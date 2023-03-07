0

Thanks for the low interest rate for years, it forcing me to do trading. I have been doing option trading for 1.5 years. I usually do selling covered put and covered call. The first year got profit then the last few months get wiped out, ended lost for 2022 Tax season. This year I have been trying different strategy which is safer but less profit. Lastweek, I tried a credit spread. I sell to open call AMD @ $81 2 contracts. I buy to open call AMD @ $82 2 contracts. And on Friday AMD was $81.52. I did not close the options because I want to know what happen if I don't close them. On Saturday I got msg The $82 call was expired and the $81 was assigned. I thought my broker will close the $81 and debit 200x$0.52 from my account. Then something bizzare (for me) happened. I have -200 AMD in my account! Never have that before. So basically I am become a short seller :) I tried to "Buy to cover" on Monday and it was not success. Then I set up a Buy order during after hour 100 AMD share for $80.80 Then today I set up "Buy to cover" 100 shares for $80.90 Then the price went down to $80.78 Now I ended up with: 100 AMD Stocks and -100 AMD Stocks. And it says "Short vs Box" I goggle it And understand it. My question is: When we become a short seller, In my case I have -200 AMD shares for Sat,Sun,Mon (3 days) do I have to pay interest on it? How can I cover the short 100 with 100 I just bought? What should I do? No button to click. Will my broker cover it automatically?

Thanks!

Improve this question
New contributor
Wawan Laksmana is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Wawan Laksmana is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.