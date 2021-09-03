In my experience with investing in IRAs, it seems like you just tell the people that you want to retire in (insert number of years), tell them how risky you're willing to be with your money and then they just throw your money wherever they want.

Yes, I want to make money with my investments but I also want to be able to have a little more say in where my money is being invested. For example, I'd like to keep my money from going to large companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook, etc. and invest more in companies that are focused on things like sustainability, green energy, and the like. That's not to say that I want to be able to pick specific companies but just companies with more like minded goals.

Am I just looking at Roth IRAs through the wrong investment companies? Are there other investment companies that offer these kinds of options?