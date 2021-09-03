0

In my experience with investing in IRAs, it seems like you just tell the people that you want to retire in (insert number of years), tell them how risky you're willing to be with your money and then they just throw your money wherever they want.

Yes, I want to make money with my investments but I also want to be able to have a little more say in where my money is being invested. For example, I'd like to keep my money from going to large companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook, etc. and invest more in companies that are focused on things like sustainability, green energy, and the like. That's not to say that I want to be able to pick specific companies but just companies with more like minded goals.

Am I just looking at Roth IRAs through the wrong investment companies? Are there other investment companies that offer these kinds of options?

There is nothing about an IRA or Roth IRA that limits you to investing only in mutual funds or ETFs.

You can use it to invest in companies you pick. You can invest it in bonds or bond funds.

The mechanics of doing so depend on which investment company you are using. The costs and limits are set by their rules. The amount of new money that you can add each year are set by US federal tax law.

it is easier to mention the things you can't invest in:

What types of investments can I make with my IRA?

The law does not permit IRA funds to be invested in life insurance or collectibles.

If you invest your IRA in collectibles, the amount invested is considered distributed in the year invested and you may have to pay a 10% additional tax on early distributions.

Here are some examples of collectibles:

  • Artwork,
  • Rugs,
  • Antiques,
  • Metals - with exceptions for certain kinds of bullion,
  • Gems,
  • Stamps,
  • Coins - (but there are exceptions for certain coins),
  • Alcoholic beverages, and
  • Certain other tangible personal property.

Check Publication 590-A, Contributions to Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs), for more information on collectibles.

IRA trustees are permitted to impose additional restrictions on investments. For example, because of administrative burdens, many IRA trustees do not permit IRA owners to invest IRA funds in real estate. IRA law does not prohibit investing in real estate, but trustees are not required to offer real estate as an option.

It sounds like you have IRAs with a financial/investment advisor attached. Some firms specialize in this and don't really offer IRAs that you can (easily) manage yourself. These can vary from shady (they invest for the maximum commission) to helpful (you tell them how long until retirement and they do the rest). Regardless, it's your money so you should be able to see how it's invested and change that as you like.

If you want to cut out the investment advisor, open an IRA that doesn't have an advisor attached. Any of the bigger investment brokers like Schwab, Vanguard, TD Ameritrade, and many, many others offer this.

