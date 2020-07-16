0

Whereas companies like Google, Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Apple have all increased anywhere from 3x-6x in value in the past 5 years. If you just stuck with those companies, you would have easily beaten the S&P 500's 1.5x gains.

Then there are some companies like Tesla and Square that have 10x'd in value over the past 5 years.

To me it seems that if you just pick a handful of good businesses to invest in, you'll be able to beat the S&P 500. You can even just google the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 and invest in them. The average gains from all of those companies including dividends, have also beaten the S&P 500 in the past 5 years.

I am just curious at what I am missing, because every time I research this question common advice seems to be to just stick to an index fund of the S&P 500 as most investors can't beat its returns.

  1
    "Past performance is not indicative of future results" – Flux 37 mins ago
  • "... the past 5 years". Only over the past 5 years? What about the past 10 years? What about the next 5 years? What about the next 10 years? How do you know that the stocks you mention won't underperform the S&P 500 in the next decade? – Flux 36 mins ago
  • Hindsight is 20-20. Can you pick the stocks now that are going to beat the S&P 500's gains by two to four times in the next 5 years? – Bob Baerker 3 mins ago

