I was reading this question over here Why do stock exchanges have minimum share price requirements?

And that got me thinking about why there isn't a maximum share price on stock exchanges?

Or are there some exchanges where there is a max share price?

I mean I get the whole "to the moon" idea. And certainly why a company might want to have a very high share price. But since shares can be split indefinitely I'm just wondering wouldn't it behoove the exchange and brokers to have more tradeable securities. After all they make their money on activity.

Things like BRK.A at $420,000 a share or even AMZN at $3600 are less liquid than say something like AAPL at $148.

Is there a rationale why an exchange wouldn't impose a cap above which you must split?