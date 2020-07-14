Most stock exchanges have rules about minimum share prices, below which a stock may be suspended or delisted from the exchange after a grace period. For example, the New York Stock Exchange requires a minimum share price of $4 at the time of listing. Subsequently, the stock must maintain a share price of at least $1. From my observations, some reverse stock splits happen just because companies want to raise their share price to comply with the stock exchange's minimum share price regulations. Given that the market capitalization, value, and operations of companies aren't affected by stock splits, the minimum price requirement just imposes additional paperwork and administrative expenses on companies.

Consider a company with a market value of $15 billion. Given that shares can be priced in sub-penny increments, does it matter if the share price is $1.50 (on 10 billion shares) instead of $150 (on 100 million shares)?

Why do stock exchanges have minimum share price requirements when it is clear the market value of companies is represented by the market capitalization and not the share price?