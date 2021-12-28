Some countries have many stock exchanges. What is the purpose of having multiple stock exchanges instead of consolidating all trading onto a single stock exchange? When there is only one stock exchange, all buyers and sellers meet at a single marketplace, which makes it easier to find willing buyers/sellers, facilitating price discovery. When there are multiple stock exchanges, buyers and sellers meet at many different marketplaces, which means that some mutually advantageous transactions do not take place because the buyer and seller were not aware of the trading opportunities offered by each other.