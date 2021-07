Lukoil is a Russian listed company available in the US as an ADR under the symbol LUKOY (as far as I can tell). When I search for it on Fidelity, I see this:

What does the "NK" mean in "NK LUKOIL PAO"? I guess "PAO" is transliteration of the Cyrillic "ПАО" which in turn stands for "public joint-stock company" (abbreviated PJSC). But I have no theory as to what the "NK" stands for. In general what is the name of this entire thing: "NK LUKOIL PAO"? It is not a ticker symbol. What is it then?