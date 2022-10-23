In the current geopolitical environment, Russian assets are very likely to be hard to do anything with.

In the particular case of Lukoil, it looks like the ADRs were suspended from trading by the LSE on 3rd March and then cancelled by Russia on 7th June.

The second article says

Persons who held ADRs as of April 27, 2022, may convert them into ordinary shares of the company by December 30, 2022, Lukoil noted.

But those would be shares traded on the Russian stock exchange and you might have extreme difficulty doing much with them. You might also need to be careful that you don't violate sanctions imposed by any country you live in or have citizenship of.