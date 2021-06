If we have a credit card with 1000, 2000, 5000 of dollars, is it a good idea to use it daily like spend 30%-50% of the money per day and recharging the card at the same day just to increase the credit score faster? Or it's better to keep money into the card all the time and just spend like 30% at the weekends and recharging them agan at the same day?

Which scenario is better to build credit score ASAP?