I am new to the US with a F-2(student dependent) visa, I want to have credit history and build credit score in the US. I think I have three options but don't know which is better to do or maybe better to do all of them?

Apply for an ITIN number, then get my personal unsecured(regular) credit card(I think it takes more than one month). Apply for a secured credit card with $500-1000 deposit in few banks who don't need SSN/ITIN(like Bank of America) and get a secured credit card(I think it gonna take less than 1 week).

3- Become an authorized user of the credit card of another person like my wife, she has SSN and regular credit card.