The DiscoverIt secured credit card seems to be recommended by many sources. It has a credit limit of $2500. I read the thread at Will a higher security deposit build credit faster with a secured card? and am still not clear on the best security deposit amount and utilization to build credit quickly.

NOTE: Unlike the above thread, the person's ability to afford the maximum security deposit isn't at issue. The issue is more avoiding taking $2500 from an investment account and tying it up for 6 months or longer if $1000 would work just as well.

Here are my subquestions:

(1) With the maximum security deposit of $2500, 30% would be $750 if the oft-cited target is 30% utilization. But I'm confused about whether the utilization should be the smallest nonzero amount possible, or whether using up to 30% would do more to build credit. I don't understand how barely using the card at all would build a credit score, nor how using the full amount and paying it immediately hurts credit.

(2) Is there a scenario where a $1000 deposit would be just as beneficial for building credit as a $2500 deposit?

(3) Are several small purchases each month better than one large $750 purchase?

(4) Would using $2500 for partial payment on a car (with the rest paid in cash) and paying the $2500 immediately help or hurt the credit score?

(5) Does the DiscoverIt card (or other secured cards) offer a range of credit limits up to $2500? Or does everyone who is approved receive the same limit of $2500? That would condition the amount of the security deposit. You wouldn't make a $2500 deposit if your credit limit is $1000. It's unclear at what point you're told what your limit is, since it's necessary to select a deposit amount to finalize your application. Apparently it's not possible to add to your deposit once you've selected an amount. So this choice needs to be considered carefully.

Thanks very much for your time and expertise.