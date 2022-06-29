I only use my credit card to buy gas. I couldn't use it last month because the gas station's credit card system wasn't working. My FICO Score 9 dropped from 842 to 820 in this month's snapshot.

I checked the Score ingredients and nothing else out of the ordinary happened. I have 100% on-time payments and no delinquent accounts. The credit utilization is 0%. Credit history average is around 7 years with the oldest account being around 17 years. Newest credit application is around 1 year ago. I have 12 different types of credit.

I never realized not using the credit card just for one month can drop the score so low. I was able to use the card this month so back to the same routine.

Will it be fixed in the next snapshot?

I'll be able to see the next snapshot in about 2 weeks from now, but I just wanted to guess in advance what to expect to see.