Hoping for an answer ASAP. I just found out I have overcontributed to my 401k for 2020 (2 different employers). It's after April 15th so Fidelity can no longer withdraw the excess. However, I haven't filed my taxes yet. I still have 2 days! Should I go ahead and add that amount to my wages? Fidelity said the excess can no longer be withdrawn so should I contribute less to my 401k in 2021 to offset the excess in 2020?