I have heard of deposits into a 401(k) the year after leaving the company. This occurs when there is a profit sharing or similar bonus paid after you leave but you still qualified for it.

I have seen money removed from an account after employment ends because you weren't 100% vested in the company match portion. This deduction usually is done x years after you leave or whenever you roll the funds into an IRA or your new company's 401(k).

4 years later is very unusual. But so is a mistake remaining for 3 more years.

I wouldn't want to transfer the funds into a retirement account and then have to return them. I wouldn't want to put the money into a non-retirement account, and then have to return it after paying taxes. I certainly don't want to pay $75 more to get the funds.

If they were funds from your pay they would have ended up in the employee contribution section of the statement. They could be Roth or non-Roth. If it was company money it would be in that section.

Question: why would the amounts be "rounded off"? Who/How was it decided that I would get $600 exactly?

I have seen bonuses where everybody gets $x. I have seen ones where it is a percent of pay.

Did something illegal occur and an audit found it?

Unless your typical paycheck contribution amount was a nice round number I wouldn't think it was because they forgot to put your last paycheck into the account. But a missing check is the type of thing that could have been caught in a audit.

I would keep digging. There has to be a reason.