I separated from a company on 12/30/2015. Feb 2016 I paid $60 distribution fee to rollover the entire 401K balance to an IRA. Fast forward 4 yrs, in March of 2020 I get an email "your statement is available" from the old company. Log in to the supposedly closed 401K account and see that a $600 deposit was made in January 2020. Of course, with the onset of the pandemic, the balance was now $400. I called the plan administrator at the company and she would not explain it. Called 4 other ex-employees of the same company, 3 had similar deposits ($400, $450, $500) made. I spoke to someone at the plan provider (Ascensus), she said it was very unusual. However, she said I would have to pay another $75 plus taxes to withdraw it.
Question: why would the amounts be "rounded off"? Who/How was it decided that I would get $600 exactly? Did something illegal occur and an audit found it? If it was my money all along, they could have mailed me a check. I should say that the relationship is adversarial with the old company. Not nice people.