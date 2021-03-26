Does my employer inform me whether or not I am a highly compensated employee? If not, how do I find out, other than getting money refunded at the end of year if my company was over their 401k HCE contribution limit? Do I need to just email Payroll and ask?

I know there are 3 criteria: own more than 5% of the company, income over a certain limit from that company, or within top 20% of earners.

I definitely don’t meet the 5% metric. I am under the income limit when base salary is considered, but over it when you add in stock compensation. I have no idea if I’m in the top 20% of earners. It seems like the IRS leaves it up to my employer to make the final determination?

I’m making changes to my 401k and FSA contributions, and I want to know ahead of time if I will be subject to the lower contribution limits. In the past, I have not contributed enough to need to ask or know this.