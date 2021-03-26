4

Does my employer inform me whether or not I am a highly compensated employee? If not, how do I find out, other than getting money refunded at the end of year if my company was over their 401k HCE contribution limit? Do I need to just email Payroll and ask?

I know there are 3 criteria: own more than 5% of the company, income over a certain limit from that company, or within top 20% of earners.

I definitely don’t meet the 5% metric. I am under the income limit when base salary is considered, but over it when you add in stock compensation. I have no idea if I’m in the top 20% of earners. It seems like the IRS leaves it up to my employer to make the final determination?

I’m making changes to my 401k and FSA contributions, and I want to know ahead of time if I will be subject to the lower contribution limits. In the past, I have not contributed enough to need to ask or know this.

Improve this question
New contributor
Dan A. is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Dan A. is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.