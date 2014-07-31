The 2014 employee contribution limit is $17,500.
The 2014 total contribution limit is $52,000.
(Provided they're not capped earlier based on low income.)
Meaning the IRS has left room for a ~$35,000 employer contribution, a 2:1 match with no limit.
This seems a bit excessive. I was able to find a survey which said the average company contribution in the top 30 plans was over $31,000, so apparently there are companies, and their employees, who are contributing to the max, but I think the average company match is much lower.
Why is the gap between employee and total limit so high?