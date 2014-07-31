The 2014 employee contribution limit is $17,500.

The 2014 total contribution limit is $52,000.

(Provided they're not capped earlier based on low income.)

Meaning the IRS has left room for a ~$35,000 employer contribution, a 2:1 match with no limit.

This seems a bit excessive. I was able to find a survey which said the average company contribution in the top 30 plans was over $31,000, so apparently there are companies, and their employees, who are contributing to the max, but I think the average company match is much lower.

Why is the gap between employee and total limit so high?