If one spouse is considered a Highly Compensated Employee (HCE) (and has dependent care FSA contributions capped), and the other spouse is not, is the dependent care FSA contribution limit for married filing jointly still $5,000?

It's my understanding that the HCE limit is more a constraint on what the plan sponsor can allow, not necessarily a limit on the family, and any shortcoming of the $5,000 contribution could be made up on the second spouse's contribution. Is this right?