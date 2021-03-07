Could my employer's match have caused me to have an excess 401K contribution?

For 2020, I contributed the maximum into my 401k-ROTH, $19,500. I also made a catch-up contribution (I'm eligible) to my 401k-traditional of $6500 for 2020. So I believe that's the max I'm allowed to contribute to my 401K, 26K. Is that correct?

Now I see that my employer contributed a match amount of about $4k. Is that $4k now considered an excess contribution because it pushes me over the $26K limit?

I don't have the 401k anymore (left the company), all rolled out into IRAs (roth and traditional).

If the employer match is an excess contribution, can I take the money back out of my IRA? If so, can I take it from either my ROTH IRA or my traditional IRA. Then would I need to make some sort of adjustment in wages?