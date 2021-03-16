I am about to purchase as house which costs less than 400k in the UK under a leasehold over 110 years. Currently, they say there are no stamp duty rates applying until the end of June 2021. The house is going to be my main residence (flat to live in) and not a buy to let or an alternative place to live (e.g holidays etc). My main residence at the moment is a flat I am renting privately from a landlord.

I am a bit confused as I am aware that I have share of ownership in some cases and a flat for which my grandmother owns the usufruct. All those are based in South Europe (EU).

A solicitor told me that I would have to pay 12k approximately.

Just to recap in bullets:

The new house is going to be my main residence My current residence is a house I am renting I am a UK resident who is going to be a UK citizen soon as the ceremony is pending The new flat is going to be acquired before the end of June According the gov page, this should be my answer as I am replacing my current main residence (where I rent though a private landlord):

Does anyone have experience on this matter?