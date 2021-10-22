Usually a bank will only lend you a percentage of the house valuation say 75%, although you might be able to find mortgages with higher rates e.g. a 95% mortgage. Generally the higher the percentage the higher the interest rate and/or fee because the bank is taking on a higher risk.

Stamp duty is then your concern alone. You need to find both the missing percentage, that's your deposit and also all other fees involved in the house purchase including stamp duty.

Many years ago banks did offer > 100% mortgages but those banks failed. The remaining banks and the regulators have tried to learn from those mistakes.

If you don't have money to pay for stamp duty then perhaps you need to consider saving up for a bit longer till you do. There are many other expenses involved in buying a house. Legal fees, searches, furniture.