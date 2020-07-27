I am about to buy my first house in UK with my girlfriend (price is £250,000)

I also own a house in Poland, that my dad gave me in his will (its value is over £40,000)

Recently it was announced in UK, that anyone buying a house that will be his main residence, will pay no stamp duty if price is below £500,000.

I find so many conflicting opinions, one saying that I indeed will not have to pay stamp duty, while other saying I will have to pay 3% of the purchase price, in this case it would be £7,500

Do I need to pay stamp duty, in shed of recent UK stamp duty holiday that government introduced?