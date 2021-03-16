I was thinking about how the Martingale strategy only works with enough money, and eventually will almost surely run into a streak, that wipes out the account. My mind then strayed towards neural networks and machine learning. The idea is that the machine would learn what level to put stops at, and where to put take profits. For example, the machine gets input about security ABC, and learns the best place to put a stop. It then modifies this stop, based on the risk (volatility maybe?) of other positions it is taking.

The point is that a machine learning algorithm would analyze its risk and learn where to put stops based on its strategy. It would find that it, for example, has an expectancy of +2% per trade that it takes. Unfortunately, it also learns that it can only reach such a high expectancy when it places its stops and take profits very far from the current price. This makes the trades take significantly longer than is optimal. The machine would then modify its risk management to optimize its expectancy to the average amount of time that it is holding positions.

Does a system exist that works like this? If not, would it be easy to create, and would it be effective?