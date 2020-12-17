Using stop loss orders seem to be a way to lower risk when you are highly exposed to the stock market. I understand selecting the stop price is very important. And ,that with a rapid drop you probably will not get your stop price. I usually have a few stops in and have been satisfied with the results. Of course I have had some where the stop is executed ,then the stock goes up several percent.
1I think the last sentence answers your question... – D Stanley 1 hour ago