I have invested in a company called thomastradingservices (https://www.thomastradingservices.com/?a=home) and got profit. Now to withdraw they say i need to buy bitcoin worth 20% of the profit and send it to their wallet to recieve the withdraw to my wallet. Does anyone know this company and is it trustworthy? I feel like i lost my investment and if i go thru with this i would lose a ton of more money.

Ivar