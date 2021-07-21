I'm broke. I'm looking for a job. I find a guy offering me a job on reddit doing crypto transfers. I don't really know how they make money just trading crypto, but apparently that's the job. Now he wants me to add his business bank account as an external transfer so I can pull money out of it to do the crypto transfers. I don't know anything else about the job or the business he has so I don't know if I can trust him. It's like an underthetable unofficial job, no contracts, nothing.

Does it sound like a scam? Is there some way I can validate the bank account info he gives me?

Well I cut contact and called him a scammer, here's what he said to me:

"Man you need to relax your paranoia Crypto mining isn’t illegal Look up OSCP if you want. I work freelance What would I scam you off? I never asked for your money I literally made you an offer You can choose not to work with me but don’t accuse with all this shit You clearly have some issues to work on, sort yourself out. Goodluck"

Here's his reddit user: https://www.reddit.com/user/Temporary_Potato_484

He told me his company's name was "Core inc"