I'm broke. I'm looking for a job. I find a guy offering me a job on reddit doing crypto transfers. I don't really know how they make money just trading crypto, but apparently that's the job. Now he wants me to add his business bank account as an external transfer so I can pull money out of it to do the crypto transfers. I don't know anything else about the job or the business he has so I don't know if I can trust him. It's like an underthetable unofficial job, no contracts, nothing.

Does it sound like a scam? Is there some way I can validate the bank account info he gives me?

Well I cut contact and called him a scammer, here's what he said to me:

"Man you need to relax your paranoia Crypto mining isn’t illegal Look up OSCP if you want. I work freelance What would I scam you off? I never asked for your money I literally made you an offer You can choose not to work with me but don’t accuse with all this shit You clearly have some issues to work on, sort yourself out. Goodluck"

Here's his reddit user: https://www.reddit.com/user/Temporary_Potato_484

He told me his company's name was "Core inc"

  • This is a scam. Stop talking to this person immediately. – ChrisInEdmonton 1 hour ago
  • This does indeed sound like a scam - there is no way that a job like this is going to be legitimate. – Andrew 59 mins ago
  • Thanks. I'll ask him for his companies' name then and see what happens. I'll post an update when he replies. – Doctor Reality 54 mins ago
    A 34 karma Reddit whose main posts are in the personal finance, poverty finance, and credit subreddits and most posts are hinting at "job opportunities" or "what if you could pay that debt off"? Its a scammer with a fresh account trolling for financially illiterate people to scam. – Freiheit 12 mins ago
    @Freiheit Thank you, I should pay more attention to that, I didn't even realize. I thought he was just being nice. and that were more like rhetorical questions. I never knew that's what he was hinting as. – Doctor Reality 7 mins ago
Even if he gives you the name of a genuine company, it's still a scam. I can give you the names of any number of companies. It doesn't mean I really work for them.

At best it's money laundering. At worst, they are going to rip you off by sending you payments that will bounce, but only after you have sent all the money overseas.

Or maybe you will end upgiving them all your bank details, and enough personal information that they can raid your account.

  • well I suppose raiding my account won't really do much, I only have $15.94 in my account. but thank you for the answer. – Doctor Reality 5 mins ago
It's a straightforward criminal scam.

You are already engaging in money laundering by even talking to the person.

    Taking to a criminal is not money laundering. Money laundering is money laundering. – glibdud 48 mins ago
  • Try it and see. When authorities bust one of these scams, the thing they are most interested in is the list of folks who endlessly replied to them. What do you think happens to that list? – Fattie 45 mins ago
    Do you have a source for that assertion? – glibdud 45 mins ago

