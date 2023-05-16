0

I invested small amount of money 5 years ago and then panicked and withdrew it all, 10Trading was the company and I believe they were closed down, however periodically I receive emails suggesting I still have an investment of bitcoin that needs refunding to me as 10Trading is shut, Is this just a very elaborate scam? or could I be owed money.. I don't understand bitcoin but the emails ask for various details and suggest it can be put into a Blockchain wallet or Kraken, which I have had help to set up but still suspicious of the emails should I block all contact?

