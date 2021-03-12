Suppose Bob and Alice are both U.S. citizens and Bob lends Alice 100 euros with 105 euros required to be paid back to Bob in exactly one month. A month later, Alice comes back with X amount of dollars which she claims is equivalent to 105 euros. Is Bob required to accept that as payment of the debt?

One obvious issue is that foreign exchange rates are continuously changing so Alice's claim may be accurate at that very moment in time, but may change slightly by the time Bob takes possession of the X dollars.

In addition, different foreign exchange exchanges and/or brokers may offer slightly different exchange rates, so who would decide if Alice's claim that X dollars was equivalent to 105 euros was "true"?

Another issue is that different foreign exchanges and/or different forex brokers may charge transaction fees, so forcing Bob to accept X dollars, even if X dollars were exactly equivalent to 105 euros according to all exchange rates, would be forcing Bob to take a loss since he would have to pay an exchange fee to get the euros he was originally promised.

So what happens in this situation given that Alice owes a debt and offers payment in terms of u.s. legal tender? Does the U.S. force Bob to take the X dollars as payment of the debt or not?

Thanks!