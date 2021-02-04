USA, Say user X on this list has $700,000 worth of bc, paid $100,000.

Let's say otherwise X has no assets and only minimal income.

If X sells it today for USD, of course pays cap gains on the $600,000. (Actually how much is that?)

Let us say X wants to do this:

Sell the bc, USD700k Buy for cash a property (say, a rented commercial property - a local chinese food takeout) with all the cash, so $700,000 Keep, obviously, the shop for some time (say 20 yrs) collecting the rent, paying for repairs, land tax etc. For example, it is ultimately sold for $5m in the far future, would at that time pay cap gains on (5m - 0.7m = 4.3m)

However.

Of course in point 2 it wouldn't be 700k, it would be what is left over after today's capital gains tax on the bc sale.

Is there any "fiddle" where you can do something like ...

I have (made a note on it a few years ago, just assert I have, whatever) a "business" where I trade things like bitcoin and takeout food rental properties

As you can see I happen to be swapping from some bc to a property today

Thus at point 2 I do have 700k to spend. In the far future the cap gains would be on (5m - 0.1) and there'd be no cap gains at the moment.

Is there a way you can do that?

Also: can a corporation do this? (So in the example, X is a company from the get go, not a person on the net!)