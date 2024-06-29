My key question: which one of the 3 basic scenarios outlined below to fill up tax brackets makes most sense?

A few (simplifying) assumptions first:

We are married filing jointly, and are planning to stay in the 12% marginal tax bracket for regular income and 0% for cap gains this year. For simplicity, let's assume the cutoff for these brackets is $94K (I realize they are slightly different).

Let's also assume it's 12/31/2024 and we have taxable income of $40K at that juncture: $20K in self-employment income and $20K in cap gains/dividend income.

Let's lastly assume we do have a solo 401K, so we could defer pretty much all of that SE income into a traditional tax-deferred 401K account if we so chose (I realize not all of that income can be deferred, but again, for simplicity, let's assume we can defer all the $20K).

Here are the alternatives we are contemplating (there may be others) to get to the $94K in taxable income:

Do a Roth conversion of $54K -> $20K SE + $54K Roth + $20K CGDiv = $94K -> 12% marginal on SE and Roth, 0% on CGDiv. Realize an additional $54K of capital gains -> $20K SE + $74K CGDiv = $94K -> 12% marginal on SE, 0% on CGDiv. Defer $20K in SE income and realize an additional $74K in capital gains and -> $94 CGDiv -> 0% on CGDiv.

I wonder which one of these scenarios makes most sense. The answer may simply be "it depends", as it probably boils down to what our assumptions about future taxes, cash needs and future market returns are. But we need a sanity check and wonder if we are missing anything important or alternative scenarios that would also make sense.

For instance, 3) realizing as much CG as we can now would make sense if we need cash and if we assume a market crash is coming. But there is the chance that income (not CG) tax rates will go up as early as 2026. 1) makes most sense if we think income (not CG) taxes are going to go up and that the market is going to chugg along and if we need no additional cash at this point.

So, which scenario makes the most sense? And again, it may just "depend".