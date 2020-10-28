0

I bought an overseas property 5 years ago at £100,000. I became a UK resident on 1/1/2020. I sold the overseas property on 31/3/2020 for £300,000. The valuation of the said property on 31/12/2019 (a day before I became a UK resident) was £250,000. Would my capital gain be £200,000 (sale proceeds £300,000 less cost £100,000) or £50,000 (sale proceeds £300,000 less £250,000 being the portion the valuation increased since I became a UK resident). My logic is the increase in value when I was a non-UK resident should not be subject to UK tax. Am I correct to make such argument?

