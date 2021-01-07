The most important details here, which are revealed in your other question, are:

You have not yet begun work on this client’s project.

The check he gave you is undated and the client has asked you not to deposit it. If you did deposit it, it would likely bounce.

The client has been delaying you for three months after giving you the bad check, promising every few days to make it good, then delaying again.

Here is my advice:

First, ask yourself if you really want to do this project with this client. If he’s willing to pay you in cash in advance and you don’t have any other work lined up, the answer might be “Yes.” However, this client has already been a hassle and the project has not even begun. If you do have other jobs to work on, now is a good time to cut ties with this client: No money has yet changed hands and no work has begun, so neither of you owes the other anything right now, really.

You can return the check to him anytime you like, as it is no good, anyway. Don’t worry about a receipt, just send him a written letter/statement along with the check that says that you are returning the check undeposited. I know that there were some answerers on your other question that were nervous about that, but if the client were to falsely claim that you had deposited the check, bank records would clearly show that to be false.

If you do decide to work with him and he does give you cash in advance, give him a receipt, but also make sure that the two of you have a signed written contract spelling out what work will be done for the amount that was paid. That way, there is no question later what was agreed upon.