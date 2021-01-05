There is no country tag so I will go for France (even though I do not think this is the right country)
The cheque
A cheque must have a date on it, it is part of what makes a piece of paper a cheque (it can be written on anything, provided some clearly defined information is there). Of course everyone uses the bank-provided ones, but some elements must still be filled in, including the date. You should have not accepted a cheque without a date on it.
You then have a year and a day to deposit it, some people kindly ask you to deposit it at some specific point in time so that they have funds ready.
Not having funds for a cheque to clear is a serious offence and great problems ahead for the account owner (forbidden from having a bank account (or an extremely limited one)).
The request
When you receive money for a job it is for something. Not necessarily work, it may be used to buy materials. I recently paid ~50% of a job which was not started so that the contractor could order the materials. Then the job was done and the remaining 50% paid.
What the money is for does not matter - you have in your contract "x€ in advance" and you are free to get them. It is a contract so if you do not do your job you may be sued (in France, depending on the exact naming of that advance money, it may be the money or twice the money)