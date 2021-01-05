18

I received a cheque 3 months ago, which my client gave me to start a project and there's no date on the cheque. My client told me to ask him before depositing the cheque. The cheque was the advanced payment for the work. So I didn't start or complete anything the client wanted me to do.

So it's been 3 months. I've been calling him every 4 days and he just says "Sir, please give me another 4 days or a week". I've issued a receipt for the cheque while receiving the cheque. What should I do or how should I deal with it?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
karan ugale is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 13
    Have you done the work the cheque relates to? – GS - Apologise to Monica Jan 2 at 12:42
  • 6
    Not yet, I thought I would do the work after the cheque is cleared. The cheque was the advanced payment for the work. So I didn't completed or started anything the client wanted me to do. – karan ugale Jan 2 at 16:04
  • 26
    An undated cheque isn't a cheque. It's just a piece of paper that your "client" used to con you into thinking there might be some money available one day. Unless you think the client is eventually going to pay for your time spent phoning every four days, just throw the "non-cheque" in the trash and forget about the whole thing. At least you didn't make the bigger mistake of doing the work and delivering it before you got paid. – alephzero 2 days ago
  • 9
    If you can't cash it, the client didn't make the advance payment. – chepner 2 days ago
  • 8
    Drop the client, they're a timewaster. Also, "issued a receipt for the (uncashable) cheque" was a bad idea, depending on the country, tax regime etc. it might come back to bite you, a dishonest client could allege they had paid you the advance, don't issue a recept until payment clears. – smci yesterday
42

The receipt is irrelevant. It only means that you acknowledge that you were given a check, not that the check was any good.

Since you have not yet started the work, I recommend that, if you have something more productive to work on, you simply return the check and drop the client. It is clear that this client will be a struggle to work with, even if he eventually comes up with the money for the deposit.

If you had already done some work on the project and need to get paid:

It is likely that if you deposit the check, it will bounce (Not Sufficient Funds). If you do decide to deposit the check, be prepared for that possibility and do not spend the money right away. If you go directly to your customer’s bank and show them the check, they could probably tell you whether or not the account has enough money in it to cover the check.

If you find out that the money isn’t there, you have a few options:

  1. Continue to be patient and give the client more time.

  2. Send the client another invoice with a late charge added. Hopefully on your first invoice, you had included a due date and a late payment policy. If not, make sure that you do so from now on. Find out what types of charges/interest rates are legal in your state/country.

  3. Threaten to sue or send the debt to a collection agency. Depending on the amount of the debt, following through with this threat might not be worth the expense.

  4. Ask for a partial payment. If they don’t have all the money right away, ask for half now, and half later. He might be willing to do this, and then you have a smaller problem to deal with later.

  5. Eventually, you may need to simply write-off the debt. Of course, any work that this client wants you to do in the future must be paid in advance.

| improve this answer | |
  • Thanks for the information. I'm new to this as it's a startup and I don't have any experience dealing with this. Anyways I will make note every point you said. Thanks again and happy new year. – karan ugale Jan 2 at 14:12
  • 3
    Sorry I think you didn't get me. I'm a startup founder not the client. – karan ugale Jan 2 at 18:02
  • 16
    You've missed option 6, calling the whole thing off as a bad job and moving onto something more productive. – Valorum Jan 2 at 20:45
  • 6
    @Valorum Yes, I see now that the work has not yet begun. This wasn’t clear to me earlier. I agree that just ignoring the check and dropping the job seems best. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica Jan 2 at 21:14
  • 6
    When you start out in business, you tend to cling to clients and offers of work that a year or two down the line, you wouldn't touch with a barge-pole – Valorum Jan 2 at 21:17
21

As you've clarified in comments, the cheque is advanced payment for work you haven't done yet. Given that, unless waiting for this work is actively stopping you doing some other work, I would just drop this and do something else. You can always chase the client occasionally to see if they still want the work or not.

| improve this answer | |
  • 1
    This seems the most sensible option to me. Even if OP decides to deposit the cheque and it clears (which seems unlikely), this is a terrible start to the relationship. – Valorum Jan 2 at 20:43
7

There is no country tag so I will go for France (even though I do not think this is the right country)

The cheque

A cheque must have a date on it, it is part of what makes a piece of paper a cheque (it can be written on anything, provided some clearly defined information is there). Of course everyone uses the bank-provided ones, but some elements must still be filled in, including the date. You should have not accepted a cheque without a date on it.

You then have a year and a day to deposit it, some people kindly ask you to deposit it at some specific point in time so that they have funds ready.

Not having funds for a cheque to clear is a serious offence and great problems ahead for the account owner (forbidden from having a bank account (or an extremely limited one)).

The request

When you receive money for a job it is for something. Not necessarily work, it may be used to buy materials. I recently paid ~50% of a job which was not started so that the contractor could order the materials. Then the job was done and the remaining 50% paid.

What the money is for does not matter - you have in your contract "x€ in advance" and you are free to get them. It is a contract so if you do not do your job you may be sued (in France, depending on the exact naming of that advance money, it may be the money or twice the money)

| improve this answer | |
  • Though if the cheque has no date, it is not yet a cheque, so no crime has likely been committed. If someone provides a cheque to be cashed at some point in the future it is usually written with a future date. Writing cheques that you've asked not be cashed is a very different thing to cheque fraud (though still not great). – ThomasRedstone yesterday
  • @ThomasRedstone Not in France. If a chèque has no date, the recipient can add it himself (this was brought to court: Cass. com, 22 septembre 2015, n° 14-17901). As for the future date: it does not work like that. You can cash a chèque even if the date is in the future, and giving one with a future date is a fraud (the fine is 6% of the value of the chèque). And of course kindly asking someone to cash a chèque at a future date is something you may ask, and someone may honor this request or not. – WoJ 11 hours ago
  • @ThomasRedstone in the USA writing a check that you know will overdraw is a crime regardless of date on it. Of course situations arise that you may unknowingly write an overdrawn check and that is not a crime. – crasic 3 hours ago
2

If the money is not in your account then you haven't received an advanced payment, period.

This client is living in your mind rent-free and keeping you from focusing on other clients.

If the work has not been started then then set the check aside and forget about it until this client contacts you. Preferably you would return the check.

I am not sure if this client is trying to dodge taxes at your expense so be wary of that.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

karan ugale is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.