I was hospitalized on December 31st after a surgery that was done that same day. Now it is looking like I'll be staying in the hospital at least another day or two for recovery into the new year.

I'm curious as to how the hospital stay will be applied to my deductible, because I had already met my out of pocket maximum and deductible for 2020, which resets January 1st.

When a hospital stay crosses into a new deductible period do they count the whole stay in the year you were admitted, the whole stay in the year you were discharged, or split it up across the years? The third option seems the most logical, but I doubt the hospital would submit a separate claim for each year for the same stay.

Any insurance insiders know what will happen in this situation?