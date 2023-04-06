From January through March this year, I was employed by Employer A and had an FSA set up for $500. I have spent all of the FSA. Starting the first week of April, I have been employed by Employer B. In the next few weeks I will need to elect benefits for the remainder of the year while working for Employer B. They offer an HDHP with an HSA (including an employer contribution!) that I would like to elect. My question is, am I eligible this year to contribute to an HSA while employed by Employer B given that I had an FSA earlier this year with my previous employer (Employer A)?
Additional details:
- The FSA with Employer A was in effect from March 15th through March 31st. That is, only expenses that occurred during that brief period were eligible for using FSA funds.
- The FSA would have been in effect until December 31st had I not switched employers.
- The HSA with Employer B would begin on June 1st (and my first paycheck contribution would be on June 9th).
- As mentioned above, I have spent all the FSA funds.
- The deadline to file claims for the FSA is next year, March 31st 2024. Not sure if this is relevant given I've already spent the funds.
- While working for Employer A, we did not use health insurance but were instead part of a health-share organization. My intention with Employer B would be to keep the rest of my family in the health-share plan and only elect coverage from the HDHP for myself.
- I am married and the sole wage-earner in the family.
- My wife has not worked, had an FSA, or contributed to an HSA any time in the last few years.
- I anticipate staying with Employer B for the long haul, and don't anticipate switching employers again any time soon.
Also: Yes, I carefully searched existing questions about having FSAs and making HSA contributions in the same year. Some existing questions are similar, but not similar enough to apply to my situation. So this question is not a duplicate.