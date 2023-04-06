I am going to start with a comment:

As mentioned above, I have spent all the FSA funds.

Your ability to use FSA funds has a deadline related to your old employer. If you hadn't spent the funds by the deadline you would not be able to get to the funds. There are two deadlines: last day a procedure is covered, and the last day to submit a claim. Leaving the company moves generally moves these deadlines.

Now to the rest of the question.

You can switch during the year if you have had a qualifying life event. Changing employers (in reality losing coverage) allows you to make that kind of switch.

Check with your new employer regarding their contribution. They may do things differently if you weren't an employee in January.

Because you will be the only one with the coverage under the high deductible plan remember that you have to follow the limit for single coverage.

Because you will not have coverage for the whole year, the amount you and the company can contribute is prorated. There is a way to contribute the entire annual amount, called the December first rule, but it requires you to be enrolled the entire next year. If you quit, are laid off, or drop the high deductible plan you can face a tax penalty.

During the period you will not have coverage, April and May, you will either have to use COBRA based on your old plan, or go through the Affordable Care Act exchange. Your medical expenses in April and May will not be payable from the new HSA, because it won't be setup until June.