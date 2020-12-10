1

Recently, I gave my bank account details to somebody who said they will be using my account to transfer money between personal accounts, and that I would get a commission out of each transfer.

Yesterday, I went to close my bank account with HSBC, and while closing my account they asked me questions about the previous transfers (like who did them and why).

I told them it forgot who it was but it was a transaction between friends. I am worried that they might prosecute me for fraud and not end up closing my account.

What should I do now? I am worried that they might put me in jail for being involved in money laundering. Should I admit what I have been doing?

    Hate to be so blunt, but why in the world did you agree to this whole scheme? – JohnFx 19 hours ago
    In what country? Are you a minor? – Rodrigo de Azevedo 18 hours ago
    Rule #1: talk to a lawyer. – RonJohn 17 hours ago
    law.stackexchange.com – Rodrigo de Azevedo 17 hours ago
  • You're basically completely screwed. The one thing governments hate is anything to do with Money .. money laundering, counterfeit, hiding money. HSBC will have already reported everything to all authorities. It will likely haunt you forever. The only good thing that can come out of it is a warning to others. – Fattie 2 hours ago
The simple truth is that you contributed to which is highly likely to be money laundering, or at best an attempt to steal money from you. If you actually made any money off this arrangement you were enriched from this scam which would raise suspicion even more that you are a co-conspirator. It is going to be hard to convince people you didn't know you were participating in illegal activity. It seems to me you probably suspected it.

You may get some leniency because you were an unwilling accomplice in a serious crime, but I would definitely start by filing a police report to document that you were being scammed into this arrangement. You should be also talking to the bank also and make sure they understand this as well. Depending on how this goes, it might also be smart to call a lawyer for advice.

You asked in a (now deleted) comment if there is a way to hide this from your parents. That is an extremely bad idea. If you are a minor, you ABSOLUTELY want them to help you out with this. Only bad things will come from covering it up.

    If the OP did make money off of this, at the very least the authorities will take it back. If the laundering operation is big enough then their accounts could be frozen until it is sorted out. – Nosjack 18 hours ago
    "Unwilling" really isn't the right word here, as it doesn't seem the OP was ever coerced. "Unknowing" would be more accurate, though convincing the authorities of this may be difficult. – chepner 13 hours ago
  • It's completely pointless living in bullshit world - the OP knew exactly what they were doing, every step of the way. The notion that teens don't understand this would be like asserting teens don't understand hashtags and tictok. On top .... NOTHING is more suspicious than trying to close a hot bank account. OP is totally screwed and it is useless trying to sugar-coat it. – Fattie 2 hours ago

