You fooled yourself into thinking that you could get something for nothing, and now your fooling yourself that this will all just go away if you are sufficiently clever. What happens if the folks who were paid with bad check start filing criminal complaints against you? What are you going to say to your father when the bank calls him about the overdraft?

The way to get out from under this is to level with your parents, and have them work with you to sort it out. It certainly will involve the bank, maybe getting a new SSN. It might involve police and lawyers, but the sooner you work the legitimate channels to clear it up, the less likely that will be.