I was scammed by someone who had stolen another sugar daddy’s identity and pretended to be him and offered to spoil me. Long story short, they were able to have my name, school ID, phone number, address, bank account information, and even my SSN. I’ve already changed the information to all of my bank accounts after the fraudulent checks bounced and left me negative in my bank account and I finally decided to acknowledge that I was being scammed. However, I received a number of spam messages from numbers, one even using my first name, and received obviously scam voicemails as well. I’m worried the scammer will use my identity to pretend to be me, as they have with the guy who I thought was my sugar daddy, if they haven’t already done so. I’ve read threads about calling the bank and closing and opening a new account, but my account is a student account under my dad’s name and I haven’t told my family that I’ve been scammed yet. I also don’t want to report it to the police and make matters official with lawyers and everything. Out of spite, I convinced the scammer I was also a scammer by sending them scam-like messages but I’m not sure if it’ll do anything to the reputability of my identity, as I’m thinking that maybe by pretending the identity I gave them was fake will deter them from using it. Please let me know what I should do.
You fooled yourself into thinking that you could get something for nothing, and now your fooling yourself that this will all just go away if you are sufficiently clever. What happens if the folks who were paid with bad check start filing criminal complaints against you? What are you going to say to your father when the bank calls him about the overdraft?
The way to get out from under this is to level with your parents, and have them work with you to sort it out. It certainly will involve the bank, maybe getting a new SSN. It might involve police and lawyers, but the sooner you work the legitimate channels to clear it up, the less likely that will be.