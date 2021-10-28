0

I often read of the risk of wiring money to a fraudulent recipient. For example, on a real estate closing, a common scam is to trick the buyer into wiring the closing costs to an account belonging to a con artist.

I don't understand how this could even be possible. If the buyer is dealing with a lawyer in a local town, why would they wire funds to a foreign country? Wire transfers always have the address of the recipient, including the country, so it would be obvious to the buyer that the funds were being wired to a foreign country.

In the situation that the scammer sets up a local bank account, that would require a confederate in the United States--something much harder to accomplish. Also, if somebody sets up an empty account in the United States, has $25,000 wired to it, then immediately wires the $25,000 to a foreign country the next day, I would expect that would raise a flag and the bank would immediately investigate.

So, how does this work? Does anyone have an actual example of a wire transfer instruction that fooled a person into wiring abroad when they knew they were dealing with a local US firm, like a real estate attorney's office?

Improve this question
3
  • You know that some people get their banking passwords compromised I assume? This is one of the things they use those accounts for. There are also enough criminals in the US who can use identity theft to open accounts to use for this. Why should it be so much more difficult to have a US account to use?
    – MD-Tech
    32 mins ago
  • @MD-Tech Banks in the United States don't set up bank accounts by phone. You have to appear in person. So, as I said, the scammer would need someone in the United States to be creating a bank account with a false identity, not a trivial undertaking. That person would have to have a fake driver's license, social security number and secondary form of ID, plus an address that they have access to. Furthermore, banks check that information against fraud prevention databases to make sure the name matches the social security number, etc. It would be difficult to do all this.
    – Five Bagger
    10 mins ago
  • If I've compromised someone's bank account password (see a lot of the scams on here where they ask for the bank account username and password and a lot of people fall for it) why do I need to set up an account? I just use theirs
    – MD-Tech
    6 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.