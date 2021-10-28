I often read of the risk of wiring money to a fraudulent recipient. For example, on a real estate closing, a common scam is to trick the buyer into wiring the closing costs to an account belonging to a con artist.

I don't understand how this could even be possible. If the buyer is dealing with a lawyer in a local town, why would they wire funds to a foreign country? Wire transfers always have the address of the recipient, including the country, so it would be obvious to the buyer that the funds were being wired to a foreign country.

In the situation that the scammer sets up a local bank account, that would require a confederate in the United States--something much harder to accomplish. Also, if somebody sets up an empty account in the United States, has $25,000 wired to it, then immediately wires the $25,000 to a foreign country the next day, I would expect that would raise a flag and the bank would immediately investigate.

So, how does this work? Does anyone have an actual example of a wire transfer instruction that fooled a person into wiring abroad when they knew they were dealing with a local US firm, like a real estate attorney's office?