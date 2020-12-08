I am relatively new to investing (using Hargreaves Lansdown) and have built a portfolio of low cost index tracker funds. Given my age (27) I have opted for more risky assets (i.e. my portfolio is skewed towards emerging markets) with the idea that I can wait out any market turbulence.

I recently read about frontier markets and thought they would be a great addition if I could find a low cost way to invest in them. However, there appears to be no index tracker funds (at least on HL). I have read a bit about ETFs for frontier markets and have found other frontier market funds but they have much higher costs than index tracker funds and go against my strategy of paying as little as possible.

Am I right in saying there aren't any index tracker funds for frontier markets? If that is true, what is the reason for this and could there potentially be some index tracker funds for frontier markets in the future?