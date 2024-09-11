I am working on structuring my index investments exactly as provided by Wealthfront. They have the following index funds -

US stocks Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) 45% Municipal bonds Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index ETF (VTEB) 16% Foreign developed stocks Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) 15% Emerging market stocks Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) 15% Dividend growth stocks Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 9%

I am a beginner in investments and am paranoid about buying the wrong index funds. Could someone please critically analyze these index funds for me?