I am working on structuring my index investments exactly as provided by Wealthfront. They have the following index funds -

  1. US stocks Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) 45%
  2. Municipal bonds Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index ETF (VTEB) 16%
  3. Foreign developed stocks Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) 15%
  4. Emerging market stocks Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) 15%
  5. Dividend growth stocks Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 9%

I am a beginner in investments and am paranoid about buying the wrong index funds. Could someone please critically analyze these index funds for me?

  • Advising on particular funds is out of scope here. Folks can probably tell you whether what you have set up matches what you think you set up.
    – keshlam
    Commented 41 mins ago

