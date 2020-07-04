This question does a good job covering the basics of asset allocation. My question concerns the asset allocation of stocks, so we leave the bonds out of the question.

All the recommended portfolios seem to have the stocks divided into 4 or 5 markets: EEUU, Europe, Pacific and emerging markets.

Now, typical distributions for stock funds I have found are 41% EEUU, 25% Europe, 17% Pacific and 17% emerging markets (this is one of the typical boggleheads recommended asset allocations for stocks).

The Gone Fishin' portfolio (to name another one) recommends a similar (but percentages vary substantially) allocation for stocks (this one includes REITs):

24% Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (VTI) 23% Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) – 15% Vanguard European (VGK) – 15% Vanguard Pacific (VPL) – 15% Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) – 8% Vanguard REIT (VNQ)

FTSE All-World has 57% of its market allocation in EEUU, 8% in Japan, 4.4% in China, 4.4% in the UK...

What are the reasons (if any) for the different percentages? It would seem like 57% for EEUU is a lot, compared to the 24% allocated in the Gone Fishin' portfolio