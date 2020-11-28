Do US public companies know who owns their shares? If so:
- How do they know it?
- How much do they know? Do they know their shareholders' names, number of shares owned, address, phone number, email address, SSN/passport number, and other personal information? Is it different when shares are held using direct registration versus held in street name?
- Can they use the information for purposes other than corporate communications? e.g. sell the data to advertising firms, create an advertisement newsletter/mailing list, etc.