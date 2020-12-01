When my shares are held under direct registration, I will receive some corporate publications by mail (e.g. annual reports, proxy materials). When my shares are held in street name, my stock broker emails me when annual reports and proxy materials are published. Are stock brokers required to do this, or is it just a voluntary service provided by my stock broker? In other words, when shares are held in street name, must corporate publications be forwarded to the beneficial shareholders, or can they be left in the dark?