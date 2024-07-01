The book "Essay Exam Writing for the California Bar Exam" by Basick Schindler (2nd edition), discusses business associations. The book tells us that

"fundamental changes to the corporate business or structure must be approved with a majority shareholder vote.... some jurisdictions require the vote to be by a majority from all votes entitled to be cast, which is higher than the typical quorum rule."

The book goes on to tell us about the various types of fundamental changes. One such fundamental change is an amendment. On page 39, the book says:

"Amendment of articles or bylaws after shares have been issued requires approval of the directors and shareholders and the amendment must be filed with the state (no shareholder approval needed to delete names of directors or agents, change company name or corporate abbreviations (e.g., Inc. to Corp.), or to change the number of shares in share split if only one class); if more than one class of shares, then each class can vote as a group."

I have bolded the portion of the book that confuses me. What is a share split? Can there even be such a thing as a share split if there is only one class of shares? And why does it matter if there is only one class of shares? How is this any different from just increasing the number of shares in a company? And if it is no different then isn't that a big deal that shareholder definitely SHOULD get to vote on since it is a change to the maximum number of shares?

Help me understand the bolded portion. Address any of the questions I put in above if they are relevant. If they aren't relevant and based on a total misunderstanding (which I suppose is likely) help me understand why.

EDIT: While there is a similar question: What exactly changes following a stock split? Why doesn't "Shares" (on the following SEC balance sheet) change? I would like to clarify that this question is a bit different. While the linked question does address what a stock split is (which I now know is the same as a share split... I thought they were two different things), it does not address the issue with regards to why the classes of shares matter and how a stock split impacts shareholder rights. It does not address why increases the number of shares does not require shareholder approval.