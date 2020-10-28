When I buy or sell a stock, the transaction will increase the stock's trading volume. Instead, suppose I buy an option and decide to exercise it immediately (for whatever reason). When I exercise a call option, I am buying stock from the counterparty. When I exercise a put option, I am selling stock to the counterparty. Does options exercise increase a stock's trading volume?
Anything that involves people having to buy and sell stock will impact the volume of that stock, so yes. – Philip 34 mins ago
@Philip So if I exercise an options contract, 100 shares get added to the stock's trading volume? – Flux 32 mins ago
Yes, as to deliver the stock to be delivered you have to purchase it (note it can be pre owned, so doesn't have to hit volume that day, but at some point it has to hit the volume) – Philip 14 mins ago
No. Yes. It does not have to - it all depends whether the stocks you get are bought by the seller or whether he transfers you stock from his portfolio (i.e. I am long, sell you a call, then give you my shares). In the last case there is no transaction happening that hits the trading volume.