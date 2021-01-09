Now, I know what you're thinking. If it's in the money, isn't it good that your broker automatically exercise the options for you on expiration date?

Well, yes and no.

If you somehow managed to miss the expiration date, then that means something likely came up that made it so you weren't able to login and close the position before the expiration date. Maybe an emergency came up, and you weren't able to access internet for a while. Maybe you got into an accident and were in the hospital for some time. Whatever the reason, you weren't able to access your online broker during those time.

Now let's say you have a call option at a strike price of $1.00, and prices were currently trading at $1.50 when your call option expired, which means your call option expired in the money. So your online broker exercised it at the expiration date, and now you own 100 shares of that stock for only $1.00 each. Now, if you were to immediately go online, you would be able to sell those shares for $1.50 each, and made a profit.

But in this case, since you weren't able to access the internet for who knows how long, for whatever reason it may be, when you came back online, you find that the stock has dropped to a whooping $0.50. You just lost 50% of the exercised contract for no reason because of the forced exercise. Plus the cost of the contract itself. And for what?

Now let's talk about in the money put options. Now, I'm not completely sure how put options are handled in this case, but if they follow the same format as the call option then it would go something like this:

You have a put option at a strike price of $1.00, and prices were currently trading at $0.50 when your put option expired, which means your put option expired in the money. So your online broker exercised it at the expiration date, so now you own 100 shorted shares of that stock for $1.00. Now, if you were to immediately go online, you would be able to cover those shorted shares for only $0.50 each, and made a profit.

But in this case, since you weren't able to access the internet for who knows how long, for whatever reason it may be, when you came back online, you find that the stock has rise to a whooping $1.50, maybe $3.00, maybe $6.00, point is, there's no limit to how high a stock can go UP. Maybe you just lost all of your investment, and STILL own your online broker money, because of the forced exercise. Now what?